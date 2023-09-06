Adam Duvall vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Adam Duvall (.784 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rays.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks while batting .268.
- Duvall has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 24.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has driven home a run in 32 games this season (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 33 of 74 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.305
|AVG
|.231
|.363
|OBP
|.297
|.641
|SLG
|.507
|23
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|21
|44/11
|K/BB
|40/10
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.82 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow (7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 3.17 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .205 to his opponents.
