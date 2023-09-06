Connor Wong vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Connor Wong and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays and Tyler Glasnow on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .249 with 25 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- In 57 of 100 games this year (57.0%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
- In 7.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 23.0% of his games this season (23 of 100), with two or more RBI nine times (9.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year (41 of 100), with two or more runs nine times (9.0%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|50
|.278
|AVG
|.220
|.333
|OBP
|.275
|.438
|SLG
|.377
|15
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|14
|51/11
|K/BB
|61/10
|5
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.17, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .205 batting average against him.
