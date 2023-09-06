Giancarlo Stanton -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on September 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Tigers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .205.

Stanton has gotten a hit in 48 of 86 games this year (55.8%), including 15 multi-hit games (17.4%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's homered in 21 of them (24.4%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this season (31 of 86), with more than one RBI 17 times (19.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 38.4% of his games this season (33 of 86), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .207 AVG .204 .277 OBP .285 .453 SLG .443 15 XBH 18 11 HR 11 27 RBI 28 43/14 K/BB 55/18 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings