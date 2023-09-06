Justin Turner vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Justin Turner (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Rays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .285 with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Turner has had a hit in 89 of 126 games this season (70.6%), including multiple hits 42 times (33.3%).
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has driven home a run in 59 games this season (46.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 64 times this season (50.8%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|63
|.306
|AVG
|.262
|.363
|OBP
|.350
|.496
|SLG
|.459
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|11
|43
|RBI
|48
|38/18
|K/BB
|50/29
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 146 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.17, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
