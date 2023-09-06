On Wednesday, Justin Turner (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Rays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .285 with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 47 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Turner has had a hit in 89 of 126 games this season (70.6%), including multiple hits 42 times (33.3%).

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has driven home a run in 59 games this season (46.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 64 times this season (50.8%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 63 .306 AVG .262 .363 OBP .350 .496 SLG .459 25 XBH 24 11 HR 11 43 RBI 48 38/18 K/BB 50/29 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings