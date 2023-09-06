The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

  • Peraza is batting .146 with three doubles and nine walks.
  • Peraza has picked up a hit in 12 games this year (38.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 31 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • In seven games this season, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (22.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 17
.119 AVG .167
.229 OBP .274
.119 SLG .222
0 XBH 3
0 HR 0
4 RBI 4
11/4 K/BB 16/5
2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • The Tigers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.51, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
