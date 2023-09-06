The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is batting .146 with three doubles and nine walks.

Peraza has picked up a hit in 12 games this year (38.7%), including one multi-hit game.

In 31 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In seven games this season, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this year (22.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Yankees Players vs the Tigers

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .119 AVG .167 .229 OBP .274 .119 SLG .222 0 XBH 3 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 16/5 2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings