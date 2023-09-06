Oswald Peraza vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is batting .146 with three doubles and nine walks.
- Peraza has picked up a hit in 12 games this year (38.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 31 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In seven games this season, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this year (22.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Other Yankees Players vs the Tigers
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.119
|AVG
|.167
|.229
|OBP
|.274
|.119
|SLG
|.222
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/5
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Tigers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.51, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
