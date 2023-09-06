Oswaldo Cabrera vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.219 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has eight doubles, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .213.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 34 of 74 games this year (45.9%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (13.5%).
- In 5.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in 19 games this season (25.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (32.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|40
|.200
|AVG
|.223
|.231
|OBP
|.314
|.320
|SLG
|.289
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|16
|23/3
|K/BB
|31/16
|3
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.51, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.
