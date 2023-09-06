On Wednesday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.219 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has eight doubles, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .213.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 34 of 74 games this year (45.9%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (13.5%).

In 5.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera has driven in a run in 19 games this season (25.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this year (32.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 40 .200 AVG .223 .231 OBP .314 .320 SLG .289 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 9 RBI 16 23/3 K/BB 31/16 3 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings