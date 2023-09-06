In the series rubber match on Wednesday, September 6, Tyler Glasnow will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (84-55) as they square off against the Boston Red Sox (72-67), who will answer with Nick Pivetta. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +140 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (7-5, 3.17 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (9-7, 4.49 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 112 times this season and won 73, or 65.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Rays have a 40-17 record (winning 70.2% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Red Sox have come away with 36 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Red Sox have won four of seven games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Red Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195) Connor Wong 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+310) Trevor Story 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+290) Justin Turner 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Triston Casas 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

