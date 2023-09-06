Player prop betting options for Yandy Diaz, Justin Turner and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-Boston Red Sox matchup at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Turner Stats

Turner has 137 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 47 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .285/.357/.478 slash line so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Royals Sep. 3 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Royals Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 135 hits with 32 doubles, 29 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .267/.341/.503 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0 at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 at Royals Sep. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Royals Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow (7-5) will take the mound for the Rays, his 17th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Sep. 1 7.0 7 3 3 6 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 26 6.0 1 0 0 4 2 at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 8 7 5 7 0 at Giants Aug. 14 6.0 3 1 1 7 3 at Yankees Jul. 31 7.0 3 1 1 8 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has put up 147 hits with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 67 runs.

He has a slash line of .322/.401/.501 so far this year.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 70 walks and 79 RBI (125 total hits). He has stolen 21 bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.368/.427 so far this season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

