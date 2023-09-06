Wednesday's contest features the New York Yankees (69-69) and the Detroit Tigers (63-75) facing off at Yankee Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 6.

The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (8-8, 4.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matt Manning (5-4, 3.51 ERA).

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 78 games this season and won 43 (55.1%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 21-9, a 70% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 587 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

