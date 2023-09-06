When the New York Yankees (69-69) and Detroit Tigers (63-75) match up at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, September 6, Clarke Schmidt will get the nod for the Yankees, while the Tigers will send Matt Manning to the mound. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Tigers have +140 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Yankees vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (8-8, 4.56 ERA) vs Manning - DET (5-4, 3.51 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -170 +142 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -165 +140 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Wanting to bet on the Yankees and Tigers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Yankees (-165), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Yankees are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 78 times this season and won 43, or 55.1%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 21-9 record (winning 70% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Yankees went 2-1 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 45, or 41.3%, of the 109 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Tigers have won 22 of 49 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+145) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-286) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (+105) Oswaldo Cabrera 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.