Currently the 15th quarterback off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (104th overall), Aaron Rodgers posted 239.3 fantasy points last season, ranking him 12th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the New York Jets QB later on in this article.

Is Rodgers on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Aaron Rodgers Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 239.20 270.70 - Overall Rank 18 14 104 Position Rank 12 14 15

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Aaron Rodgers 2022 Stats

Last season Rodgers put up 3,695 passing yards (217.4 per game), going 350-for-542 (64.6%) and ending up with 26 TDs and 12 INTs.

He also produced with his legs, tallying one TD and 5.5 yards per game.

In his best game last season -- Week 10 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Rodgers accumulated 19.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 14-of-20 (70%), 224 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings -- Rodgers finished with 3.7 fantasy points. His stat line was: 22-of-34 (64.7%), 195 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Rep Rodgers and the New York Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aaron Rodgers 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3.7 22-for-34 195 0 1 0 Week 2 Bears 16.4 19-for-25 234 2 0 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 16.1 27-for-35 255 2 1 0 Week 4 Patriots 16.1 21-for-35 251 2 1 0 Week 5 Giants 16.9 25-for-39 222 2 0 0 Week 6 Jets 11.8 26-for-41 246 1 0 0 Week 7 @Commanders 15.8 23-for-35 194 2 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 15.2 19-for-30 203 2 1 0 Week 9 @Lions 13.6 23-for-43 291 1 3 0 Week 10 Cowboys 19.4 14-for-20 224 3 0 0 Week 11 Titans 19.1 24-for-39 227 2 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 9.5 11-for-16 140 2 2 0 Week 13 @Bears 13.7 18-for-31 182 1 0 0 Week 15 Rams 10.9 22-for-30 229 1 1 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 13.3 24-for-38 238 1 1 0 Week 17 Vikings 16.6 15-for-24 159 1 0 1 Week 18 Lions 11.2 17-for-27 205 1 1 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.