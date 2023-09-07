Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 114.8 fantasy points (29th among WRs), the New York Jets' Allen Lazard is being drafted as the 51st wide receiver off the board this summer (129th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Allen Lazard Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 114.80 99.10 - Overall Rank 114 131 129 Position Rank 29 46 51

Allen Lazard 2022 Stats

Lazard grabbed 60 balls for 788 yards last season and six touchdowns. He collected 46.4 receiving yards per game on 100 targets.

In Week 9 last year versus the Detroit Lions, Lazard put up a season-high 14.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: four receptions, 87 yards and one touchdown.

Lazard accumulated 0.7 fantasy points -- one catch, seven yards, on two targets -- in Week 15 versus the Los Angeles Rams, which was his poorest game of the year.

Allen Lazard 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Bears 7.3 3 2 13 1 Week 3 @Buccaneers 10.5 6 4 45 1 Week 4 Patriots 11.6 8 6 116 0 Week 5 Giants 9.5 8 4 35 1 Week 6 Jets 13.6 9 4 76 1 Week 7 @Commanders 5.5 7 6 55 0 Week 9 @Lions 14.7 10 4 87 1 Week 10 Cowboys 4.5 4 3 45 0 Week 11 Titans 5.7 11 5 57 0 Week 12 @Eagles 2.4 3 2 24 0 Week 13 @Bears 6.7 6 5 67 0 Week 15 Rams 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 6.1 11 5 61 0 Week 17 Vikings 5.9 6 5 59 0 Week 18 Lions 10.1 6 4 41 1

