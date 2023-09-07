Allen Lazard 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 114.8 fantasy points (29th among WRs), the New York Jets' Allen Lazard is being drafted as the 51st wide receiver off the board this summer (129th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.
Allen Lazard Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|114.80
|99.10
|-
|Overall Rank
|114
|131
|129
|Position Rank
|29
|46
|51
Allen Lazard 2022 Stats
- Lazard grabbed 60 balls for 788 yards last season and six touchdowns. He collected 46.4 receiving yards per game on 100 targets.
- In Week 9 last year versus the Detroit Lions, Lazard put up a season-high 14.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: four receptions, 87 yards and one touchdown.
- Lazard accumulated 0.7 fantasy points -- one catch, seven yards, on two targets -- in Week 15 versus the Los Angeles Rams, which was his poorest game of the year.
Allen Lazard 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Bears
|7.3
|3
|2
|13
|1
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|10.5
|6
|4
|45
|1
|Week 4
|Patriots
|11.6
|8
|6
|116
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|9.5
|8
|4
|35
|1
|Week 6
|Jets
|13.6
|9
|4
|76
|1
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|5.5
|7
|6
|55
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|14.7
|10
|4
|87
|1
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|4.5
|4
|3
|45
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|5.7
|11
|5
|57
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|2.4
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|6.7
|6
|5
|67
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|0.7
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|6.1
|11
|5
|61
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|5.9
|6
|5
|59
|0
|Week 18
|Lions
|10.1
|6
|4
|41
|1
