After amassing 10.0 fantasy points last season (80th among TEs), Anthony Firkser has an ADP of 599th overall (77th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Anthony Firkser Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 10.00 4.89 - Overall Rank 410 625 599 Position Rank 76 115 77

Anthony Firkser 2022 Stats

Firkser's stat line last year: nine catches, 100 receiving yards, 5.9 yards per game (on 13 targets).

In his best game last year, Firkser picked up 2.4 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 24 yards. That was in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Anthony Firkser 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 0.6 2 1 6 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 2.2 1 1 22 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Commanders 1.6 1 1 16 0 Week 13 Steelers 2.4 2 2 24 0 Week 15 @Saints 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 16 @Ravens 1.0 3 2 10 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 1.1 1 1 11 0

