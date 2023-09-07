Breece Hall 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Breece Hall, who is currently the 11th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (24th overall), tallied 96.1 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 36th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the New York Jets RB.
Breece Hall Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|96.10
|184.67
|-
|Overall Rank
|142
|44
|24
|Position Rank
|37
|10
|11
Breece Hall 2022 Stats
- Hall, a year ago, picked up 463 yards rushing (27.2 per game) and scored four TDs.
- In his best performance last season, Hall finished with 25.7 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 97 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 100 yards. That was in Week 5 versus the Miami Dolphins.
- In Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, Hall posted a season-low 4.1 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 6 carries, 23 yards; 6 receptions, 38 yards.
Breece Hall 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|4.1
|6
|23
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Browns
|12.0
|7
|50
|0
|1
|Week 3
|Bengals
|9.2
|8
|39
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Steelers
|13.8
|17
|66
|1
|0
|Week 5
|Dolphins
|25.7
|18
|97
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Packers
|18.1
|20
|116
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|13.2
|4
|72
|1
|0
