After compiling 35.2 fantasy points last season (41st among TEs), C.J. Uzomah has an ADP of 339th overall (41st at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his numbers and projections to find out.

C.J. Uzomah Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 35.20 33.07 - Overall Rank 283 324 339 Position Rank 39 43 41

C.J. Uzomah 2022 Stats

Last season, Uzomah grabbed 21 balls (on 27 targets) for 232 yards and two scores, averaging 13.6 yards per tilt.

Uzomah accumulated 16.1 fantasy points -- two receptions, 41 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions.

Uzomah picked up 0.5 fantasy points -- one reception, five yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the year, Week 3 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

C.J. Uzomah 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Bengals 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Dolphins 1.2 2 2 12 0 Week 6 @Packers 1.7 2 2 17 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 8 Patriots 2.7 1 1 27 0 Week 9 Bills 1.6 3 3 16 0 Week 12 Bears 1.7 3 3 17 0 Week 13 @Vikings 3.1 1 1 31 0 Week 14 @Bills 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 15 Lions 16.1 2 2 41 2 Week 16 Jaguars 3.0 1 1 30 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 2.4 7 3 24 0

