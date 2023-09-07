Cam Sims 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
What can we expect from Cam Sims this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the New York Giants WR and his season-long prospects.
Cam Sims Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|8.90
|0.00
|-
|Overall Rank
|434
|547
|932
|Position Rank
|155
|196
|291
Cam Sims 2022 Stats
- Sims saw 18 targets last season and turned them into eight receptions for 89 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per contest.
- In Week 8 last season versus the Indianapolis Colts, Sims posted a season-high 2.1 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, 21 yards.
- In his worst game of the year -- Week 13 against the New York Giants -- Sims ended up with -0.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, -2 yards, on two targets.
Cam Sims 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|0.7
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|0.6
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|1.2
|2
|1
|12
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|2.1
|2
|1
|21
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|1.2
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 10
|@Eagles
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|1.7
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 13
|@Giants
|-0.2
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 17
|Browns
|1.6
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 18
|Cowboys
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
