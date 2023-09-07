The Detroit Lions (0-0) are 5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Thursday, September 7, 2023 against the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0). The over/under has been set at 53.5.

As the Chiefs ready for this matchup against the Lions, take a look at their betting insights and trends. The Lions' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they take on the Chiefs.

Lions vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Detroit vs. Kansas City Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV Info: NBC

Lions vs. Chiefs Betting Insights

Against the spread, Detroit was 10-5-0 last year.

The Lions had an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 5-point underdogs last year.

Detroit had 10 of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

Kansas City's record against the spread last year was 7-10-0.

The Chiefs' ATS record as 5-point favorites or greater was 5-7 last season.

Out of 17 Kansas City games last season, eight went over the total.

Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jared Goff 254.5 (-115) - 3.5 (-118) - - - Marvin Jones Jr. - - - - 27.5 (-118) - David Montgomery - - 49.5 (-115) - 12.5 (-118) - Jahmyr Gibbs - - 38.5 (-118) - 31.5 (-111) - Sam LaPorta - - - - 29.5 (-115) - Amon-Ra St. Brown - - - - 75.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Lions Player Props

