Considering making Chris Myarick part of your 2023 fantasy draft strategy? Below, we have all of the stats and projections you need for the New York Giants tight end.

Is Myarick on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Chris Myarick Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 12.50 6.16 - Overall Rank 393 598 785 Position Rank 90 151 133

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Chris Myarick 2022 Stats

Myarick put together a strong campaign a year ago, delivering one receiving touchdown and 65 yards (6.5 ypg).

Myarick picked up 6.1 fantasy points -- one reception, one yard and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 1 versus the Tennessee Titans.

Rep Myarick and the New York Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chris Myarick 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Titans 6.1 1 1 1 1 Week 3 Cowboys 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 5 @Packers 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 2.1 2 2 21 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 1.0 1 1 10 0 Week 10 Texans 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 2.3 1 1 23 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.