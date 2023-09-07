After compiling 9.0 fantasy points last season (62nd among QBs), Chris Streveler has an ADP of 388th overall (52nd at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Chris Streveler Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 9.00 0.03 - Overall Rank 416 694 388 Position Rank 61 94 52

Chris Streveler 2022 Stats

Streveler completed 66.7% of his passes, for 90 yards and zero TDs, last season.

Streveler picked up 9.0 fantasy points -- 10-of-15 (66.7%), 90 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 9 carries, 54 yards -- in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was his best game last year.

Chris Streveler 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 16 Jaguars 9.0 10-for-15 90 0 0 0

