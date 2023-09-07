What can we count on from Cole Beasley this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the New York Giants WR and his season-long prospects.

Cole Beasley Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 3.50 0.00 - Overall Rank 490 547 739 Position Rank 179 196 240

Similar Players to Consider

Cole Beasley 2022 Stats

Last season, Beasley hauled in six balls (on seven targets) for 35 yards, averaging 8.8 yards per tilt.

Beasley accumulated 9.5 fantasy points -- two catches, 35 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 1 versus the Miami Dolphins, which was his best game last season.

In Week 4 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Beasley finished with a season-low 0.5 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, five yards, on one target.

Cole Beasley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Packers 1.2 4 3 12 0 Week 4 Chiefs 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 15 Dolphins 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 16 @Bears 0.9 1 1 9 0 Wild Card Dolphins 9.5 5 2 35 1 Divisional Bengals 3.3 4 3 33 0

