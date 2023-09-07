With an average draft position that ranks him 94th at his position (276th overall), Corey Davis has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 65.6 fantasy points, which ranked him 70th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the New York Jets WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Corey Davis Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 65.60 65.44 - Overall Rank 197 221 276 Position Rank 70 83 94

Corey Davis 2022 Stats

Davis chipped in with 32 grabs for 536 yards and two touchdowns last year, drawing 64 targets and posting 31.5 yards per game.

In his best performance last season -- Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns -- Davis accumulated 14.3 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 83 yards and one touchdown.

Corey Davis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 7.7 10 6 77 0 Week 2 @Browns 14.3 4 2 83 1 Week 3 Bengals 2.7 5 2 27 0 Week 4 @Steelers 13.4 6 5 74 1 Week 5 Dolphins 3.8 4 2 38 0 Week 6 @Packers 5.2 4 2 52 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Bears 0.9 3 1 9 0 Week 13 @Vikings 8.5 10 5 85 0 Week 14 @Bills 1.5 1 1 15 0 Week 16 Jaguars 1.4 7 2 14 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 4.5 6 3 45 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 1.7 3 1 17 0

