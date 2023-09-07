Daniel Jones 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Daniel Jones is being drafted as the 13th quarterback off the board in summer drafts after he tallied 288.9 fantasy points last season (ninth at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the New York Giants QB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Daniel Jones Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|289.00
|284.75
|-
|Overall Rank
|9
|11
|90
|Position Rank
|9
|11
|13
Daniel Jones 2022 Stats
- Last season Jones collected 3,205 passing yards (188.5 per game), going 317-for-472 (67.2%) and ending up with 15 TDs and five INTs.
- He also produced with his legs, accumulating seven TDs and 41.6 yards per game.
- Jones picked up 36.2 fantasy points -- 19-of-24 (79.2%), 177 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 11 carries, 91 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game last year (Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts).
- In his worst game of the season -- Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles -- Jones finished with 5.8 fantasy points. His stat line was: 15-of-27 (55.6%), 135 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries, 24 yards.
Daniel Jones 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Titans
|16.0
|17-for-21
|188
|2
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Panthers
|13.1
|22-for-34
|176
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|13.7
|20-for-37
|196
|0
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Bears
|21.6
|8-for-13
|71
|0
|0
|2
|Week 5
|@Packers
|12.4
|21-for-27
|217
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|13.5
|19-for-27
|173
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|28.8
|19-for-30
|202
|1
|0
|1
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|9.0
|17-for-31
|176
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|18.3
|13-for-17
|197
|2
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Lions
|24.6
|27-for-44
|341
|1
|2
|1
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|14.5
|21-for-35
|228
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Commanders
|17.1
|25-for-31
|200
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|19.4
|18-for-27
|169
|1
|0
|1
|Week 15
|@Commanders
|9.9
|21-for-32
|160
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Vikings
|20.8
|30-for-42
|334
|1
|1
|0
|Week 17
|Colts
|36.2
|19-for-24
|177
|2
|0
|2
|Wild Card
|@Vikings
|27.8
|24-for-35
|301
|2
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Eagles
|5.8
|15-for-27
|135
|0
|1
|0
