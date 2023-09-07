Coming off a campaign in which he scored 82.4 fantasy points (51st among WRs), the New York Giants' Darius Slayton is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 90th wide receiver off the board this summer (262nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Darius Slayton Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 82.40 71.63 - Overall Rank 166 204 262 Position Rank 52 78 90

Darius Slayton 2022 Stats

Slayton averaged 42.6 receiving yards per game last season and scored two touchdowns.

In his best game last year, Slayton picked up 15.5 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 95 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 10 against the Houston Texans.

In Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts, Slayton finished with a season-low -0.6 fantasy points, via these numbers: two receptions, 14 yards, on three targets.

Darius Slayton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Bears 1.1 2 1 11 0 Week 5 @Packers 7.9 7 6 79 0 Week 6 Ravens 1.8 3 1 18 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 11.8 6 3 58 1 Week 8 @Seahawks 6.6 6 5 66 0 Week 10 Texans 15.5 4 3 95 1 Week 11 Lions 8.6 10 5 86 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 6.3 6 3 63 0 Week 13 Commanders 9.0 8 6 90 0 Week 14 Eagles 4.2 3 2 42 0 Week 15 @Commanders 2.3 7 5 23 0 Week 16 @Vikings 7.9 6 4 79 0 Week 17 Colts -0.6 3 2 14 0 Wild Card @Vikings 9.1 8 4 88 0 Divisional @Eagles 0.4 5 1 4 0

