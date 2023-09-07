After collecting 56.8 fantasy points last season (25th among TEs), Darren Waller has an ADP of 73rd overall (seventh at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Darren Waller Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 56.80 100.98 - Overall Rank 217 127 73 Position Rank 24 7 7

Darren Waller 2022 Stats

Waller received got 43 targets last season and turned them into 28 catches for 388 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 22.8 yards per tilt.

In his best game last year, Waller picked up 13.2 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 72 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Waller picked up 2.2 fantasy points -- three catches, 22 yards, on five targets -- in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, which was his poorest game of the season.

Darren Waller 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7.9 6 4 79 0 Week 2 Cardinals 11.0 8 6 50 1 Week 3 @Titans 2.2 5 3 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 2.4 5 3 24 0 Week 15 Patriots 10.8 3 3 48 1 Week 16 @Steelers 5.8 5 4 58 0 Week 17 49ers 13.2 5 3 72 1 Week 18 Chiefs 3.5 6 2 35 0

