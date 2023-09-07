Following a campaign in which he scored 132.7 fantasy points (21st among WRs), the New York Jets' Garrett Wilson is being drafted as the 11th wide receiver off the board this summer (25th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Garrett Wilson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 132.70 145.20 - Overall Rank 84 71 25 Position Rank 21 12 11

Garrett Wilson 2022 Stats

Last season, Wilson was targeted 147 times and hauled in 83 passes for 1,103 yards (64.9 yards per game), the highest total on the current Jets roster, with four touchdowns.

Wilson accumulated 22.0 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 102 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

In what was his worst game of the season, Wilson finished with 0.8 fantasy points -- one reception, eight yards, on five targets. That was in Week 6 versus the Green Bay Packers.

Garrett Wilson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 5.2 8 4 52 0 Week 2 @Browns 22.0 14 8 102 2 Week 3 Bengals 6.0 11 6 60 0 Week 4 @Steelers 4.1 6 2 41 0 Week 5 Dolphins 2.7 4 3 27 0 Week 6 @Packers 0.8 5 1 8 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2.4 4 4 24 0 Week 8 Patriots 11.5 7 6 115 0 Week 9 Bills 9.9 9 8 92 0 Week 11 @Patriots 1.2 3 2 12 0 Week 12 Bears 21.4 8 5 95 2 Week 13 @Vikings 16.2 15 8 162 0 Week 14 @Bills 7.8 7 6 78 0 Week 15 Lions 9.8 9 4 98 0 Week 16 Jaguars 1.0 9 4 30 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 1.8 11 3 18 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 8.9 17 9 89 0

