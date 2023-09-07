Giancarlo Stanton vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton (hitting .195 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 33 walks while batting .203.
- Stanton has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In 24.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (35.6%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (19.5%).
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (37.9%), including six games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.203
|AVG
|.204
|.276
|OBP
|.285
|.444
|SLG
|.443
|15
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|28
|44/15
|K/BB
|55/18
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Rodriguez (10-7) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 124 1/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.