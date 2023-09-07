The New York Giants right now have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York went 13-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Giants games.

New York compiled 333.9 yards per game on offense last season (18th in ), and it ranked 25th defensively with 358.2 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 on the road.

When the underdog in the game, New York went 6-5-1. As favorites, the Giants were 3-2.

The Giants won only once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones had 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game).

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 708 yards.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 catches for 338 yards.

Parris Campbell had 63 catches for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Colts.

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Okereke amassed 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games for the Colts last year.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1500 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +40000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3500 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1500 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

