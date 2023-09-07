Isaiah Hodgins, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 76th among WRs; 207th overall), posted 4.1 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 162nd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the New York Giants WR.

Isaiah Hodgins Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 63.20 79.65 - Overall Rank 202 190 207 Position Rank 71 68 76

Isaiah Hodgins 2022 Stats

Hodgins' stat line last year: four catches, 41 receiving yards, 5.9 yards per game (on six targets).

In his best game last season, Hodgins picked up 16.5 fantasy points -- via eight receptions, 105 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

In Week 2 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Hodgins finished with a season-low 0.3 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, three yards, on two targets.

Isaiah Hodgins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Steelers 4.1 6 4 41 0 Week 10 Texans 4.1 2 2 41 0 Week 11 Lions 0.9 3 3 29 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 3.1 4 3 31 0 Week 13 Commanders 10.4 6 5 44 1 Week 14 Eagles 11.8 6 4 38 1 Week 15 @Commanders 3.7 4 4 37 0 Week 16 @Vikings 14.9 12 8 89 1 Week 17 Colts 10.2 5 4 42 1 Wild Card @Vikings 16.5 9 8 105 1 Divisional @Eagles 0.3 2 1 3 0

