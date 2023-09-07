Following a campaign in which he put up 0.8 fantasy points (104th among TEs), the New York Jets' Jeremy Ruckert is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 103rd tight end off the board this summer (878th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Is Ruckert on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Jeremy Ruckert Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.80 9.71 - Overall Rank 531 544 778 Position Rank 100 106 103

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jeremy Ruckert 2022 Stats

Last season, Ruckert hauled in one passes (on two targets) for 8 yards, averaging 0.5 yards per game.

In his best performance last season -- Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins -- Ruckert accumulated 0.8 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, eight yards.

Rep Ruckert and the New York Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jeremy Ruckert 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Browns 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 0.8 1 1 8 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.