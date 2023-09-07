Kyle Higashioka is available when the New York Yankees take on Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 31 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-3.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .225 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 49.3% of his games this season (36 of 73), Higashioka has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.7% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 37.0% of his games this season, Higashioka has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2%.
  • In 20 games this year (27.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 39
.216 AVG .231
.264 OBP .266
.464 SLG .355
12 XBH 7
6 HR 4
15 RBI 18
30/7 K/BB 36/6
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 124 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.11, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
