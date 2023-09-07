With an ADP that ranks him 61st at his position (507th overall), Lawrence Cager has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 17.8 fantasy points, which ranked him 65th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the New York Giants TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is Cager on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Lawrence Cager Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 17.80 13.70 - Overall Rank 360 479 507 Position Rank 61 83 61

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Lawrence Cager 2022 Stats

Cager collected one touchdown and totaled 118 receiving yards (10.7 ypg) last year.

Cager accumulated 6.9 fantasy points -- eight catches, 69 yards -- in Week 18 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his best game last year.

Rep Cager and the New York Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lawrence Cager 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Texans 6.9 2 2 9 1 Week 11 Lions 2.0 3 2 20 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 2.0 2 1 20 0 Week 18 @Eagles 6.9 10 8 69 0 Wild Card @Vikings 0.4 2 1 4 0 Divisional @Eagles 1.6 1 1 16 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.