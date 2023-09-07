On Thursday, September 7, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.3 points per game) and Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 19.1) -- hit the court when the New York Liberty (31-7) host the Los Angeles Sparks (16-22) at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video and YES App.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sparks matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video and YES App

Prime Video and YES App Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Liberty have covered 18 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.

The Sparks are 19-14-0 ATS this season.

New York has been favored by 13.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Los Angeles has been an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Liberty games have hit the over 20 out of 37 times this season.

Sparks games have gone over the point total 15 out of 38 times this year.

