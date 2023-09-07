The Los Angeles Sparks (16-22) will turn to Nneka Ogwumike (sixth in WNBA, 19.1 points per game) to help defeat Breanna Stewart (second in league, 22.8) and the New York Liberty (30-7) on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video and YES App.

There is no line set for the game.

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Prime Video and YES App

Liberty vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 89 Sparks 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-12.8)

New York (-12.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.8

Liberty vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

New York has covered the spread 18 times in 36 games.

Out of 36 New York's games so far this season, 19 have gone over the total.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty have been thriving both offensively and defensively this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in points per game (88.9) and second-best in points allowed per game (79.7).

In terms of rebounding, everything is clicking for New York, who is pulling down 38.3 rebounds per game (second-best in WNBA) and allowing 33.1 boards per contest (third-best).

The Liberty rank worst in the WNBA with 11.9 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they are committing 13.5 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in league).

The Liberty have been getting things done in terms of three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the WNBA in treys per game (11.0) and second-best in three-point percentage (37.3%).

The Liberty rank fifth in the WNBA with 7.5 three-pointers allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with a 34.1% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Of the shots attempted by New York in 2023, 57.8% of them have been two-pointers (65.7% of the team's made baskets) and 42.2% have been from beyond the arc (34.3%).

