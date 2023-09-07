Check out the injury report for the New York Liberty (31-7), which currently has only one player listed, as the Liberty ready for their matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (16-22) at Barclays Center on Thursday, September 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their last time out, the Liberty won on Tuesday 94-93 against the Wings.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.3 1.8 1.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out For Season Illness 12.4 2.1 2.4 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video and YES App

Prime Video and YES App Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is tops on the Liberty with 23.3 points per contest (second in league) and 9.4 rebounds (third in league), while also posting 3.8 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu posts 17.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown (second in league) with 3.5 made 3-pointers per contest (first in WNBA).

Courtney Vandersloot paces her team in assists per game (8.1), and also averages 10.7 points and 3.6 rebounds. At the other end, she averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jonquel Jones is putting up 11.3 points, 1.8 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Betnijah Laney is posting 12.6 points, 2.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Liberty vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -12.5 159.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Sparks with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.