A game after exploding for 40 points in a 94-93 victory over the Wings, Breanna Stewart leads the New York Liberty (31-7) at home versus the Los Angeles Sparks (16-22) on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, on Prime Video and YES App.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Sparks with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Prime Video, YES App

Prime Video, YES App Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Sparks

The 89.1 points per game New York puts up are 9.2 more points than Los Angeles allows (79.9).

New York makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than Los Angeles has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

In games the Liberty shoot better than 45.5% from the field, they are 21-2 overall.

New York is making 37.2% of its three-point shots this season, 5.9% higher than the 31.3% Los Angeles allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Liberty have a 25-3 record when the team knocks down more than 31.3% of their three-point attempts.

New York averages 38.1 rebounds per game, outrebounding Los Angeles by 6.6 boards per contest.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty's offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 91.8 points per contest compared to the 89.1 they've averaged this season.

New York's defense has been tougher as of late, as the team has given up 78.4 points per game during its last 10 compared to the 80.1 points per game its opponents average on the season.

Over their past 10 contests, the Liberty are making 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (10.6 compared to 10.9 season-long), while also shooting a lower percentage from deep in that span (36.4% compared to 37.2% season-long).

Liberty Injuries