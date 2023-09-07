After compiling 170.1 fantasy points last season (22nd among QBs), Mac Jones has an ADP of 172nd overall (28th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Mac Jones Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 170.08 207.75 - Overall Rank 45 32 172 Position Rank 22 26 28

Mac Jones 2022 Stats

Last season Jones racked up 2,997 passing yards (176.3 per game), going 288-for-442 (65.2%) and ending up with 14 TDs and 11 INTs.

He tacked on 102 yards on the ground, on 47 attempts with one touchdown, picking up 6.0 yards per game.

In his best game last year, Jones picked up 23.3 fantasy points -- 28-of-39 (71.8%), 382 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings.

In Week 7 against the Chicago Bears, Jones finished with a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 3-of-6 (50%), 13 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 3 carries, 24 yards.

Mac Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 8.5 21-for-30 213 1 1 0 Week 2 @Steelers 12.7 21-for-35 252 1 1 0 Week 3 Ravens 15.9 22-for-32 321 0 3 1 Week 7 Bears 0.9 3-for-6 13 0 1 0 Week 8 @Jets 11.7 24-for-35 194 1 1 0 Week 9 Colts 9.7 20-for-30 147 1 0 0 Week 11 Jets 10.1 23-for-27 246 0 0 0 Week 12 @Vikings 23.3 28-for-39 382 2 0 0 Week 13 Bills 12.5 22-for-36 195 1 0 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 7.3 24-for-35 235 0 1 0 Week 15 @Raiders 7.5 13-for-31 112 0 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 17.5 21-for-33 240 2 0 0 Week 17 Dolphins 16.3 20-for-33 204 2 0 0 Week 18 @Bills 16.2 26-for-40 243 3 3 0

