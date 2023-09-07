Following a campaign in which he recorded 85.0 fantasy points (39th among RBs), the New York Jets' Michael Carter is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 58th running back off the board this summer (219th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Michael Carter Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 85.00 66.89 - Overall Rank 163 220 219 Position Rank 39 56 58

Michael Carter 2022 Stats

Carter accumulated 15.3 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 21 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game last year, in Week 5 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Carter 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Ravens 10.0 10 60 0 0 Week 2 @Browns 5.0 7 23 0 0 Week 3 Bengals 4.6 11 39 0 0 Week 4 @Steelers 2.9 9 15 0 0 Week 5 Dolphins 15.3 10 21 2 0 Week 6 @Packers 4.7 6 41 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 7.4 13 29 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 6.1 7 26 0 0 Week 9 Bills 14.6 12 76 1 0 Week 11 @Patriots 1.7 8 19 0 0 Week 12 Bears 3.6 6 21 0 0 Week 14 @Bills 0.0 5 5 0 0 Week 15 Lions 3.1 4 15 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 5.0 2 6 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 0.5 1 2 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 0.5 3 4 0 0

