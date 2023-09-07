Nneka Ogwumike and Breanna Stewart will clash when the Los Angeles Sparks (16-22) play the New York Liberty (31-7) at Barclays Center on Thursday, September 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, New York picked up a 94-93 victory versus Dallas. The Liberty were led by Stewart, who ended the game with 40 points and 10 rebounds, while Betnijah Laney added 22 points. With Dearica Hamby leading the team with 18 points and seven rebounds, Los Angeles ended up losing to Connecticut 90-76 in their last game.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-900 to win)

Liberty (-900 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+600 to win)

Sparks (+600 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-12.5)

Liberty (-12.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Prime Video and YES App

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Liberty Season Stats

It's been a dominant stretch for the Liberty, who are scoring 89.1 points per game (second-best in WNBA) and giving up 80.1 points per contest (third-best).

New York has been getting things done in terms of rebounding this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in rebounds per game (38.1) and third-best in boards allowed per contest (33.2).

The Liberty have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023, ranking best in the WNBA with 24.1 assists per game.

New York ranks worst in the WNBA with 11.9 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 13.5 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in league).

In terms of three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Liberty, who are draining 10.9 treys per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc (second-best).

With 7.4 treys conceded per game, New York ranks fifth in the WNBA. It is ceding a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fifth in the league.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have scored at a higher rate at home than on the road in the 2023 season (89.7 at home versus 88.5 on the road), but have also surrendered more points in home games than away from home (80.3 opponent points per home game versus 79.9 on the road).

At home, New York averages 0.4 more rebounds per game than on the road (38.3 at home, 37.9 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab 0.1 fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.2 at home, 33.3 on the road).

The Liberty average 24.6 assists per home contest, 1.0 more than their road game average in 2023 (23.6). During 2023, New York has committed more turnovers at home than on the road (13.9 turnovers per game at home versus 13.2 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (12.1 per game at home versus 11.9 on the road).

This year, the Liberty average 11.3 made three-pointers per game at home and 10.6 on the road (while shooting 38.3% from deep in home games compared to 36.2% on the road).

This year, New York is averaging 7.7 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 7.1 on the road (while conceding 33.7% shooting from deep in home games compared to 33.8% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have been favored on the moneyline 34 total times this season. They've gone 29-5 in those games.

The Liberty have a record of 5-2 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -900 or shorter (71.4%).

New York is 18-19-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 12.5-point favorites or more, New York is 4-6.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Liberty have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.