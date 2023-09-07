Oswald Peraza vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Oswald Peraza -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza has four doubles and nine walks while batting .170.
- This year, Peraza has posted at least one hit in 13 of 32 games (40.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 32 games this year.
- In eight games this season, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in eight of 32 games so far this season.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.174
|AVG
|.167
|.269
|OBP
|.274
|.196
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/5
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.11, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
