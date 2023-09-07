Parris Campbell 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After collecting 86.1 fantasy points last season (50th among WRs), Parris Campbell has an ADP of 216th overall (78th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.
Parris Campbell Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|86.10
|58.16
|-
|Overall Rank
|158
|251
|216
|Position Rank
|50
|93
|78
Parris Campbell 2022 Stats
- Last season, Campbell hauled in 63 passes (on 91 targets) for 623 yards and three scores, averaging 36.6 yards per game.
- Campbell picked up 13.6 fantasy points -- seven catches, 76 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 10 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, which was his best game last season.
Parris Campbell 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Texans
|3.7
|4
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|1.0
|2
|2
|10
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|4.3
|4
|4
|43
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|2.2
|3
|2
|22
|0
|Week 6
|Jaguars
|11.7
|11
|7
|57
|1
|Week 7
|@Titans
|13.0
|12
|10
|70
|1
|Week 8
|Commanders
|7.1
|2
|2
|43
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|1.6
|5
|2
|15
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|13.6
|9
|7
|76
|1
|Week 11
|Eagles
|6.7
|6
|5
|67
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|1.4
|3
|2
|14
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|4.5
|5
|4
|43
|0
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|1.3
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 16
|Chargers
|1.9
|5
|2
|19
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|5.3
|6
|3
|52
|0
|Week 18
|Texans
|6.8
|9
|6
|42
|0
