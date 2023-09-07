As of September 7 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Patriots and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

New England averaged 314.6 yards per game on offense last year (26th in ), and it gave up 322 yards per game (eighth) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Patriots had four wins at home last year and four away.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 receptions for 421 yards.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

In addition, Jones rushed for 102 yards and one TD.

In 15 games with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 876 yards (58.4 per game) and 12 TDs.

In the passing game for the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Matthew Judon registered 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in 16 games last year.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +4500 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

