With an ADP that ranks him 79th at his position (622nd overall), Tim Boyle has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied -2.9 fantasy points, which ranked him 96th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the New York Jets QB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Tim Boyle Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total -2.88 0.00 - Overall Rank 757 696 622 Position Rank 103 95 79

Tim Boyle 2022 Stats

Boyle threw for 33 yards last year (6.6 per game), completing 25% (2-for-8), with zero TDs and two INTs.

In his best game last year, Boyle picked up -2.9 fantasy points -- 2-of-8 (25%), 33 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs. That was in Week 18 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Boyle picked up -2.9 fantasy points -- 2-of-8 (25%), 33 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs -- in Week 18 versus the Minnesota Vikings, in his worst game of the season.

Tim Boyle 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 18 Vikings -2.9 2-for-8 33 0 2 0

