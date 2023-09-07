Tommy Sweeney, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 72nd among TEs; 570th overall), tallied 0.7 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 105th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the New York Giants TE.

Tommy Sweeney Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.70 4.68 - Overall Rank 534 632 570 Position Rank 101 116 72

Tommy Sweeney 2022 Stats

Sweeney's stat line last year: one receptions, 7 receiving yards, 0.4 yards per game (on one targets).

In his best game last season, Sweeney picked up 0.7 fantasy points -- via one reception, seven yards. That was in Week 6 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tommy Sweeney 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Chiefs 0.7 1 1 7 0

