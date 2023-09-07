Coming off a campaign in which he scored 8.7 fantasy points (63rd among QBs), the New England Patriots' Trace McSorley is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 71st quarterback off the board this summer (558th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Is McSorley on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Trace McSorley Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 8.58 0.95 - Overall Rank 423 684 558 Position Rank 62 89 71

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Trace McSorley 2022 Stats

McSorley threw for 412 yards (24.2 per game), completing 54.2% (45-for-83), with zero TDs and five INTs last year.

In his best game last year, McSorley picked up 4.1 fantasy points -- 24-of-45 (53.3%), 217 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 16 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McSorley picked up 0.5 fantasy points -- 6-of-9 (66.7%), 29 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers, in his worst game of the season.

Rep McSorley and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trace McSorley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Chiefs 2.5 2-for-4 12 0 0 0 Week 11 49ers 1.0 6-for-10 59 0 1 0 Week 15 @Broncos 0.6 7-for-15 95 0 2 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 4.1 24-for-45 217 0 1 0 Week 18 @49ers 0.5 6-for-9 29 0 1 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.