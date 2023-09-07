Ty Montgomery, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 120th among WRs; 440th overall), put up 7.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 110th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the New England Patriots WR.

Ty Montgomery Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 7.30 28.25 - Overall Rank 432 355 440 Position Rank 158 130 120

Ty Montgomery 2022 Stats

Montgomery recorded -2 yards rushing last season on two attempts, good for -0.1 yards per game.

In his best game last year -- Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins -- Montgomery accumulated 7.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 2 carries, -2 yards; 3 receptions, 15 yards, 1 TD.

Ty Montgomery 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 7.3 2 -2 0 1

