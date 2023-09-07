Tyrod Taylor, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 43rd among QBs; 355th overall), tallied 11.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 60th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the New York Giants QB.

Tyrod Taylor Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 11.32 16.97 - Overall Rank 402 440 355 Position Rank 58 50 43

Tyrod Taylor 2022 Stats

Taylor recorded 58 passing yards last season with a 75% completion rate (6-for-8), one TD, one INT and an average of 3.4 yards per game.

Taylor accumulated 9.9 fantasy points -- 5-of-5 (100%), 47 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 2 carries, 40 yards -- in Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his best game last season.

In his worst game of the year, Taylor ended up with 1.4 fantasy points -- 1-of-3 (33.3%), 11 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 3 carries, 30 yards. That was in Week 4 versus the Chicago Bears.

Tyrod Taylor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 4 Bears 1.4 1-for-3 11 0 1 0 Week 14 Eagles 9.9 5-for-5 47 1 0 0

