Thursday's contest features the New York Yankees (70-69) and the Detroit Tigers (63-76) clashing at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 7.

The probable pitchers are Carlos Rodon (2-4) for the Yankees and Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7) for the Tigers.

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Yankees have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 79 times this season and won 44, or 55.7%, of those games.

New York has a record of 24-9, a 72.7% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 61.5% chance to win.

New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 591 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule