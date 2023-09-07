Zach Wilson, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 64th among QBs; 506th overall), posted 98.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 30th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the New York Jets QB.

Zach Wilson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 97.92 15.99 - Overall Rank 138 449 506 Position Rank 31 55 64

Zach Wilson 2022 Stats

Last year Wilson collected 1,688 yards passing (99.3 per game) with a 54.5% completion percentage (132-of-242), throwing for six TDs with seven INTs.

In addition he rushed for one TD and averaged 6.0 yards on the ground.

In his best game last season, Wilson picked up 19.4 fantasy points -- 18-of-35 (51.4%), 317 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions.

In Week 16 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wilson finished with a season-low 1.8 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 9-of-18 (50%), 92 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Zach Wilson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 4 @Steelers 17.8 18-for-36 252 1 2 0 Week 5 Dolphins 14.6 14-for-21 210 0 0 1 Week 6 @Packers 4.5 10-for-18 110 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 7.2 16-for-26 121 0 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 16.4 20-for-41 355 2 3 0 Week 9 Bills 10.6 18-for-25 154 1 0 0 Week 11 @Patriots 5.7 9-for-22 77 0 0 0 Week 15 Lions 19.4 18-for-35 317 2 1 0 Week 16 Jaguars 1.8 9-for-18 92 0 1 0

