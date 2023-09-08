The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall and his .622 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Rays.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks while batting .264.

In 61.3% of his 75 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 18 games this year (24.0%), homering in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has had at least one RBI in 42.7% of his games this season (32 of 75), with two or more RBI 11 times (14.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 44.0% of his games this season (33 of 75), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .305 AVG .225 .363 OBP .289 .641 SLG .493 23 XBH 19 10 HR 9 31 RBI 21 44/11 K/BB 44/10 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings