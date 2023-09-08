Gleyber Torres vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Gleyber Torres (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 142 hits and an OBP of .343, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .472.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Torres is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 72.1% of his 136 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.7% of them.
- In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.6%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 42 games this season (30.9%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 61 games this year (44.9%), including 15 multi-run games (11.0%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|63
|.281
|AVG
|.268
|.358
|OBP
|.327
|.506
|SLG
|.437
|27
|XBH
|23
|16
|HR
|9
|37
|RBI
|25
|43/32
|K/BB
|39/22
|7
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 21st start of the season. He has a 5.07 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
